As The Press reported, the crash on the A165 between Reighton and Bridlington happened at around 11.20pm on Tuesday, June 25.

North Yorkshire Police have since revealed that the crash involved a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a KTM motorbike.

The police added that two other vehicles, a black Ford Fiesta, and a blue Audi Q3, were also in the vicinity at the time.

After the incident; the motorbike driver - a man in his 50s - was taken to hospital with "life-threatening and life-changing" injuries.

He remains in Hull Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out their investigation and for the vehicles to be recovered.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing any of the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation," a force spokesperson said.

"We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage that may have captured something or shows what the weather conditions were like on the A165 at the time of the incident."

If you can help, please email Emma.Drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240112895.