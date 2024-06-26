The Nidhoggr Mead Co’s founder appeared on the latest series of Dragons’ Den to seek funding for his mead, one of the world’s oldest alcoholic drinks, crafted simply from fermented honey.

Made famous by the Vikings, this traditional drink is enjoying a renaissance as British drinkers take inspiration from TV shows like Lord of the Rings and the Vikings

Despite not securing investment, Peter has seen the business go from strength-to-strength since the show aired.

He’s more than tripled production to 50,000 bottles a year, secured shelf space in Morrisons and started exporting to the US. Here are his top five tips for other Dragons’ Den hopefuls:

1. Be prepared for a long day

“You arrive at the location and the adrenaline is pumping but try to pace yourself. It could be hours before you’re taken to see the Dragons. I was waiting from 10.45am to 8pm before the magic happened, so be prepared! Take plenty of snacks and perhaps something to read to help you relax.”

2. Remember, what you see on television isn’t always reality

“When it’s your turn to go in, the lift doors open and the filming is continuous, just as you see on screen, but it’s not a ten-minute pitch. You can be in there for up to two hours and it’s tough, so wear sturdy, comfortable shoes and be prepared to be grilled, warts and all. The final edit is just a snapshot of what actually happens in the den.”

3. Think about how you present the product

“If your pitch is a food or drink product, like mine, a lot of thought should go into the tasting experience. You’re presenting to people who are at the top of their game and used to the finer things in life, so think about every detail you can. I would never have let them taste my mead in a plastic cup for example!”

4. Consider pitch theatre carefully

“I did my research and knew that Peter Jones wasn’t a fan of people who pitch in costume. I wanted him to take me seriously, but I also wanted to create a memorable moment. I have some friends who are Hollywood stunt actors, they’ve performed sword fights for films like Gladiator and Outland, so I enlisted them to stage a Viking sword fight for the Dragons, whilst I concentrated on the pitch. I have to admit, it looked great!”

5. Keep your secret!

“After the pitch you’re taken out of a separate door, away from the other entrepreneurs, and that’s where the secrecy begins. You’re allowed to tell your wife, husband or partner how you got on, but that’s about it. If you’ve got staff who need to know the outcome, make sure they keep it to themselves too. It can be months before the series airs and it’s so important to keep everything under wraps because, if it gets out, you might not make the final edit. And, even if you don’t secure investment, the benefits of featuring on the show can still be huge, they certainly have for me; I’ve secured new listings and started exporting to the US.”

During his four years in business, Peter, a bona fide Viking, has seen mead go mainstream, thanks to the popularity of Norse culture. It was in spring of this year that Peter took that one step further, thanks to his appearance on BBC1’s Dragons’ Den. Peter discovered honey mead at Viking reenactment tournaments. In 2020, inspired by his mother-in-law who brewed homemade mead and, in a bid to make some extra cash to buy a new sword, he experimented making his own authentic mead at home using 100% local Yorkshire honey. Peter has since purchased five new swords!