As reported by The Press, York and North Yorkshire are currently experiencing the hottest period of the year so far with today’s temperature hitting a whopping 26 degrees – the highest so far this year.

Whilst most celebrate the arrival of summer, the increase in temperatures does see rise in heat related health problems.

The main risks posed by a heat wave are dehydration, overheating (which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing), heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

According to the NHS website, heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical help if you can cool down within 30 minutes. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.

Older people, children, and those with chronic health conditions are particularly at risk at this time.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “Remember to protect yourself and also check on family, friends and neighbours to ensure they're enjoying the sun safely.”

For more information on dealing with hot weather, North Yorkshire Council have issued advice here.