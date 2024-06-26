Mr and Mrs S Burn applied to City of York Council to change the use of an outbuilding to a café and erect a side extension and dormers to 42 Broadway.

Planning documents said number 42 previously operated as a gift shop, known as Lots of Love.

More recently, under a new tenancy, it hosts a deli trading as Lodge Cottage Farm Shop.

Their application proposed that the extension and a former store at the back becomes a café and kitchen.

The applicant owns the café at 52 Broadway, which would then relocate to number 42, it said.

A report by council planning staff said Fishergate Planning Panel supported the application.

Public consultation led to officers receiving four letters expressing concern about traffic generation and parking.

But 15 letters were received supporting the application saying the café would be a great addition to the area as the existing café at 52 had outgrown its premises. Furthermore, they argued people would walk to the café and since a café was already threre, no extra traffic would be generated.

After assessing the issues, planners concluded the proposed café at number 42 would be located within an existing parade of neighbourhood businesses.

They said: “It will improve the vitality of the parade and will contribute positively to the range of services on offer.

“The design, scale and siting of the proposed extensions and dormers are considered acceptable and respect the character and appearance of the area.”

Their recommendation continued: “ Subject to condition, there are no residential amenity concerns arising. There is no dedicated parking available for the new use, however unallocated communal parking is available, alongside public cycle parking and access to a bus stop. Sustainability, waste, ecological enhancements, opening hours and matching materials can be covered by condition.

It added: “Overall the proposal accords with the provisions of the development plan and is recommended for approval subject to conditions.”