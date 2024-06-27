King's Manor is home to the university's department of archaeology, the centre for medieval studies and the centre for eighteenth century studies. The site also hosts a variety of teaching rooms and conference rooms.

First rented to the University by City of York Council in 1963, King's Manor has been famed for homing former monarchs, as well as the Blind School and Manor School.

The decision to part ways with King's Manor has met with controversy on social media.

Professor David Smith, who works in the Chemistry department at the University of York, said on X: "Very sad to see cost pressures appear to be forcing University of York to move out of King's Manor in the centre of town - it's a beautiful study space and is the university's one real historic asset, with massive student appeal."

The post was replied to by a microbiologist at the University of York - Gavin Thomas, who added: "We are now seeing major, perhaps irreversible, changes in our university happening in front of our faces, which will have long terms impacts on the City of York.

Responding to the news, a University of York spokesperson said: "We have made the difficult decision to change how we use King’s Manor, moving teaching and research to campus to join our other departments.

"There are substantial running and conservation costs, and accessibility is a major concern, meaning King’s Manor is a space that does not meet the needs of our entire community.

“We fully understand the deep attachment many of us have to this beautiful and historic space, but sadly it is not possible to reconfigure this Grade 1 listed building so that it is fit for modern academic use.”

No decision has been announced on the future of King's Manor, with York Civic Trust highlighting the importance of the heritage site.

Dr Duncan Marks, of York Civic Trust, said: "Change over time is at the heart of the history of King's Manor; from being a medieval abbot's house, a temporary home for visiting monarchs, the Council of the North, through to education use as a school for the blind and later the university.

"The important thing is for King's Manor to have a future, viable use, whatever it might be, and to not stand empty.

"Culture, prestige, and, to some, extent public access underpin the site's history, and this would be the best line to inform aspirational and suitable future uses of King's Manor."