The museum, based near Old Malton, was given ‘Silver’ status by the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Yorkshire and the Humber (RFCA YH) as part of the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

This award acknowledges the museum’s support of the Armed Forces through fair treatment of veterans, reservists, families of serving officers, and cadet forces adult volunteers.

The museum’s initiatives and practices have been recognized for their alignment with the objectives of the ERS, ensuring that military employees are given ample development opportunities and support in their civilian careers.

Howard Johnson and Paula Peace, Directors and owners of Eden Camp Modern History Museum, said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive the Silver Award from the ERS. At Eden Camp, we value the unique skills and experiences that veterans, reservists, and military families bring to our team. Their dedication, resilience, and diverse perspectives are invaluable assets to our organization. This award underscores our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all members of the Armed Forces community.”

To qualify for the ERS Silver Award, organizations must be signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), pledging their support to the military community. This national recognition celebrates employers who go above and beyond in their efforts to provide equal and fair opportunities for military personnel and their families. The Silver ERS Award winners will be celebrated at a regional awards event in York on September 12.

Colonel Jason Wright, Chief Executive of RFCA YH, said: “Congratulations to this year’s employers who have achieved recognition for their exemplary efforts supporting the Armed Forces Community. Veterans, reservists, and adult volunteers bring a wealth of transferable skills and knowledge from their military experience, making them invaluable contributors in a workplace environment or organizational team. We are grateful for the regional employers committed to ensuring equal and fair opportunities for these individuals and their families. We hope this year’s recipients further their development of Armed Forces-friendly practices and policies and continue their ERS journey to reach the highest recognition of gold status.”

Eden Camp Modern History Museum joins an elite group of 19 organizations from Yorkshire and the Humber awarded Silver status this year. The museum’s recognition highlights its commitment to honouring and supporting those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, ensuring their contributions are valued and their needs are met.

For more information about Eden Camp Modern History Museum and its support for the Armed Forces community, please visit www.edencamp.co.uk.