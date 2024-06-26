A North Yorkshire man has been convicted of rape, and jailed for seven years.
37-year-old Craig Anthony Robert Welsh, previously of High Street, Eastfield, was jailed in York Crown Court today (June 26).
He was found guilty of rape and non-fatal strangulation.
The jury found him guilty on both offences after a trial where he pleaded not guilty.
Speaking after sentence; investigating officer, Detective Constable Tracey Brewster of Scarborough CID, said: "Welsh denied the offences during police interviews and subjected his already traumatised victim to the ordeal of a court trial.
"She has shown courage and strength in reporting the crimes and providing the evidence to help secure justice.
"Welsh is a danger to women and is now rightfully serving a prison sentence for what he has done.
"While the lasting affects of the ordeal are traumatic and life-changing for the victim, I hope she can draw some strength from the outcome at court."
He was also issued with a 15-year restraining order and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
