Raymond ‘Tony’ Coupe, 37, was last seen at his home address in the Wigginton Road area of York at around 3.30pm on Saturday June 22.

North Yorkshire Police said that family and friends have been unable to contact him since this time.

A spokesperson for the force said: “He is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Tony was last seen wearing dark grey joggers and a dark grey hoody although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting.”

If you have seen Tony or have any information that could assist police enquiries, please call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room or if you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote job number 12240110904 when providing any information.