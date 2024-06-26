Network Plus on behalf of Yorkshire Water requested a road closure for the 25-27th June to install a new water supply connection on Norton's main street.

However, Network Plus do not appear to have commenced works despite the permit being put in to progress on June 25 and the road closure installed on site.

Following contact from North Yorkshire Cllr Keane Duncan, the council’s streetwork's inspector attended the site today (Wednesday).

Cllr Duncan said: "As no works have commenced and there is no contractors on site the inspector has removed the closure, opening the road for all to use reducing any further disruption.

"Network Plus have been advised that their permit has been revoked and they will need the reschedule the works considering all suitable traffic management options to ensure traffic is managed efficiently."