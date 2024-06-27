TransPennine Express has announced that services on the Leeds to York railway route will be diverted on Sunday, June 30, as part of their ongoing route upgrade.

They said that local stations between Leeds and York and between Leeds and Selby will be served by rail replacement buses.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: "While Network Rail are carrying out the improvement works between Leeds and York, TransPennine Express will operate an amended timetable on our north route services and divert trains between Leeds and York, along with Leeds and Selby, to keep customers on the move.

"This diversionary route will increase journey times by about 20 minutes. We'd like to advise customers to check before they travel."

Passengers can check their journey via the TPE journey planner, which can be found via the link here.