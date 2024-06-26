William Birch and Sons marked the anniversary at the Yorkshire Air Museum with nearly 200 colleagues, retirees and shareholders last weekend.

Since 1874, the principal contracting company has been delivering restoration, refurbishment, and construction services across the Yorkshire region.

Its notable projects include the chapel at Ampleforth Abbey, Whitby Abbey Visitor Centre, the Mansion House in York, Sewerby Hall in Bridlington, York Theatre Royal, and the Weston at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Chairman Chris Birch said: “Reaching our 150th year in business is a testament to the incredible journey we've had as a team.

"I am immensely proud of our accomplishments and deeply grateful to all employees, colleagues, supply chain partners, customers, and stakeholders who have been part of this remarkable journey.”

Chris continued: “The Yorkshire Air Museum was the natural venue choice for our celebrations as the business has been a long-standing supporter since 1982, when we leased the land to create the museum.

"Since then, we have undertaken significant restoration work on the buildings and structures, and even had volunteers working there during the pandemic.”

In addition to celebrating the company's milestone, Chris Birch also marked 50 years of service with William Birch in September 2023. The company says his ongoing contributions provide vital insights, mentorship, and strategic direction.

Managing Director Paul Goyea said: “Chris’s unwavering commitment, extensive experience, enthusiasm, and business ethics are exemplary.

"These attributes have shaped the company's culture, enabling our employees to deliver a construction service recognized for its quality throughout the region.

"His dedication continues to guide and support the Board of Directors, ensuring confidence in the company’s future prosperity.”

The celebration event featured a BBQ, pizzas, an ice cream van, and a magician to entertain the guests. A cake-cutting ceremony was held with the youngest employee Kayla Sabo (Apprentice Joiner), David Field (retiree), and Paul Goyea (Managing Director).