She's been described by the RSPCA in York as a 'really sweet and gentle girl'.

Sadly, her affectionate nature didn't protect her from being badly neglected by a previous owner.

She was brought to the RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane in York by an inspector, after being found living in 'absolutely horrendous conditions'.

"Lexi was malnourished, her coat was in shocking condition and sadly she needed medical treatment," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Thankfully, Lexi is now well on the way to a full recovery.

"And (she is) ready to start looking for the loving home she so deserves," the staff member said.

Lexi was very scared when she first arrived at the animal centre as a result of the neglect she had suffered by her previous owner.

"But it did not take her long to trust us and know that she will never be hurt again," the staff member said.

"With lots of TLC, medical treatment and a good bath, Lexi's kind and gentle nature shines through.

"Lexi loves to spend time in our Dolly house chilling on the sofa, getting cuddles from staff and volunteers.

"She would love a family who will let her join them for sofa snuggles.

"After such a sad past Lexi absolutely deserves the very best in life."

Lexi walks nicely on a lead, and is described by RSPCA staff as 'quiet but full of love'. She loves 'fuss and attention'.

She could possibly live in a home with another quiet, placid dog and with children aged 14 years and over, the RSPCA says.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk