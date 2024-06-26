The Old Liquor Store opened last July in the Grade II-listed former Terry’s Chocolate Factory on Bishopthorpe Road.

Its new south-facing Joseph Perrier Champagne terrace and oyster bar is located adjacent to the restaurant in a tranquil courtyard garden area with views of the iconic 135ft clock tower.

It provides additional seating with a mix of dining furniture and comfy sofas so that people can enjoy fine dining or simply drinks and snacks in the tranquil outdoor haven.

There is a dedicated menu ranging from oysters with a variety of dressings such as nduja crumb to spicy margarita ice; hot honey, parmesan and chilli buns with whipped ricotta; homemade antipasti sausage rolls; to doppo malto glazed fennel sausages has been introduced.

Cocktails including a French martini, blood orange paloma and cosmo are available.

A special champagne cream tea is also offered, consisting of freshly baked scones, jam and cream served with a glass of champagne for two people at £19.95.

The terrace food menu is available from midday through to the end of evening service.

Owner, Ben Williams said: “We’ve been hampered somewhat by the British weather this summer, but we’re delighted to finally announce the opening of our champagne terrace and oyster bar which adds a new dimension to the restaurant.

“The Old Liquor Store is tucked away in a secluded spot and the terrace benefits from a sunny aspect which lends itself perfectly to relaxed alfresco dining. We’re looking forward to welcoming local residents, tourists and racegoers.”

On Thursday, June 27, the Old Liquor Store will be staging the fist of two events to mark its opening year, which followed a £350,000 refurbishment project.

A ‘Factory Workers Special’ (costing £70, £30 extra for matched drinks) promises a six course tasting menu themed around classic British canteen food but given a modern twist in a mod to the venue’s manufacturing heritage. There is also entertainment from by the popular York pianist, Karl Mullen.

Plans are also afoot for a summer party on Saturday July 20, which will likely feature a selection of great British BBQ staples as well as live entertainment.

Since the opening, bosses add the restaurant has garnered a loyal following with locals and is fast becoming the ‘go to’ place for relaxed, fine dining

TripAdvisor currently gives the venue 4.5 stars out of five, ranking it 205 out of 567 restaurants in York, based on 44 reviews.

Google gives it an even better 4.7 stars out of five, based on 59 reviews.

The dog-friendly restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday, serving brunch, lunch and evening meals (10am – 9pm) and Sunday 12-4pm for roasts. The Old Liquor Store runs monthly tasting events. Group bookings for pre-race brunch and post-race dinner can also be made.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.theoldliquorstore.co.uk