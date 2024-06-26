Disability rights activist Flick Williams told councillors that using car-based alternatives had been no substitute for the wheelchair-adapted minibuses provided by the service which ceased in December.

York Council Executive Member for Transport Cllr Kate Ravilious said the authority recognised the need for the service and they were looking into how to fund to a replacement.

It comes as the council’s Economy, Place, Access and Transport Scrutiny Committee backed efforts to put on a replacement community transport service.

Recommendations made by a task group which looked into the issue include exploring options for financing the service including asking supermarkets who benefit from trips to contribute.

They also include expanding the criteria for those eligible to use the service beyond elderly people and disabled people of all ages.

The Dial & Ride service, which was operated by York Wheels, offered pre-booked trips which would take customers from their homes to supermarkets or the city centre and back again.

All minibuses were wheelchair accessible and return journeys cost £8 or £4 with a concessionary pass.

They typically served villages and surburban areas with a high concentration of accommodation for elderly people.

But a council report stated requirements to inspect public transport vehicles every nine weeks began to put pressure on service planning which was also hampered by congestion.

Passenger journeys fell from 8,021 in 2022 to 5,929 the following year after mechanical problems with two new vehicles resulted in them being out of service, causing cancellations.

The loss in income from passengers made it harder for York Wheels to cover its costs leading to services ceasing in December.

Campaigner Ms Williams said she supported the decision to try and replace the service following the impact of its loss on the elderly and disabled.

The activist said: “For those of you who struggled with the coronavirus lockdown, imagine that being your permanent situation.”

Transport Executive Member Cllr Ravilious said the authority would look at getting funding from the Bus Service Improvement Plan and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to replace it.

The executive member said: “We absolutely recognise the need for this service, residents’ lives have changed because this service doesn’t exist anymore.”