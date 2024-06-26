FOUR men arrested at the Prime Minster's North Yorkshire home have been released on bail.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident that led to their arrest at lunchtime on Tuesday.
The four were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.
According to North Yorkshire Police they are a 52-year-old from London, a 43-year-old from Bolton, a 21-year-old from Manchester, and a 20-year-old from Chichester.
The force issued a statement about them being released on bail this morning.
Following their arrest, protest group Youth Demand issued a video and a statement about the incident.
Youth Demand describes itself as a campaign calling for an arms embargo on Israel, as well as for the Government to revoke all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.
