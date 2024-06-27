For many people, the mere whisper of the word conjures up images of sun-drenched days in far off places, lazy afternoons by the pool, and evenings filled with laughter and loved ones.

For others, the long-awaited escape from the daily grind can also bring a surprising hitchhiker, however, in the form of stress.

It might seem counterintuitive. After all, shouldn’t the things we crave the most bring unbridled joy? The truth, however, lies in the intricate balance between our emotional and intellectual minds.

You see, our primitive emotional part of the mind, forged in the fires of evolution, is all about keeping us safe.

It operates in a simple, binary way – threat or no threat. It is often called the fight/flight side of the brain.

Unfortunately, for this vigilant part of us, change, even the good kind like a summer vacation, is a red flag. It disrupts our familiar routines, the very things that make us feel secure.

Meanwhile, our intellectual mind, the more analytical part, recognises the positives of a summer break. It sees the opportunity for relaxation, rejuvenation, and connection.

The problem is, when faced with a perceived threat (aka summer holiday in the eyes of our emotional mind), the intellectual part of the brain often gets sidelined.

So, what can we do to bridge the gap between our two minds and ensure a truly well-being-focused summer?

Here are a few tips:

Acknowledge the Stress: Recognise that even positive change can stir up anxiety. Validate your feelings and remind yourself that these are simply your primal instincts trying to keep you safe.

Plan and Prepare: Our intellectual mind thrives on structure. Make a loose plan for your holiday – it doesn’t have to be rigid, but having a basic outline can help alleviate anxiety.

Focus on the Present: The emotional mind lives in the present moment, fixated on immediate threats. Mindfulness practices like meditation and deep breathing can help anchor you in the present, allowing you to savour the joy of your summer experience.

Remember, a summer holiday can be a wonderful opportunity to recharge and reconnect.

By understanding the internal tug-of-war between our two brain systems, we can bridge the gap and ensure a truly well-being-filled summer season.

Martin Furber is a qualified therapist. Contact:wellbeing@martinfurber.com

Please note: if you are in any type of mental health crisis contact your GP, go to A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258