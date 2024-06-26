Dr Karen Russell and Lynne Dean have Macular Telangiectasia type 2, known as Mac Tel 2 and through an online support group realised that they only live a few miles apart from each other in Pocklington and Driffield.

Mac Tel 2 is a rare form of macular disease which leads to sight loss and is thought to affect fewer than 1 in 1,000 people in the women’s demographic.

Read next:

Police CCTV appeal after theft from shop in York

York couple triumph over dozens of other teams to win £8,000 prize

Improved facilities help serve a York community ‘way into the future’

Lynne and Karen now run their own respective support groups in Pocklington and Driffield, for people living with macular disease.

Pocklington resident and teacher Karen, 66, said: “What were the chances?

“I said I was a sewer and a quilter from East Yorkshire and lo and behold, Lynne popped up from Driffield.

“We decided to meet and we continue to meet up, including support meetings in Pocklington.

“We talk a bit of sewing and quilting, but mostly we talk about our sight.

“I’ve been allowed to find a community of people who have the same condition as myself and then somebody who is actually local to me, so we can support each other and that has been quite marvellous.”

Karen Russell and Lynne Dean also talk a bit of sewing and quilting when they get together (Image: Supplied)

Lynne said: “I joined the support group and people in it from America said they don’t know anyone with the condition for hundreds and hundreds of miles, and here we are just 12 miles apart!”

A spokesperson for national sight loss charity the Macular Society said: “While Mac Tel 2 is rare, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50”

Karen, who received her diagnosis for Mac Tel 2 in 2018, said: “I first needed support when I felt so isolated, and I wanted to know what my life was going to be like.

“I needed advice because it had changed so much from the one I was leading before.

“It's still completely different now but I know I am not alone.

“Knowing that support exists is absolutely massive.

“As human beings, by default we are not meant to be isolated, and I have now found that tribe that understands my eye condition.”

Former learning support worker Lynne said: “Lots of new group members will say, ‘you can't believe how many other people have got a form of macular disease, can you, in the same town?’

The two friends shared their macular disease support story as part of Macular Week which runs from Monday, June 24 to Sunday, June 30 2024.

To find out more and search for other Macular Society support groups, visit www.macularsociety.org/support/support-group/local-groups.