Dan Eastham, 47, was last seen at around 9am on Tuesday, June 25.

North Yorkshire Police said he left the Sainsbury's store in Main Street, Ripon, before walking off towards Ripon Cathedral. He failed to turn up for work.

One friend reported him missing at 2.20pm after his car was found near the cathedral.

Following enquiries, concerns are growing for his safety and the police have issued an appeal to support the search for him.

"Dan is described as white, 6ft 2in tall with a dark trimmed beard," the force said.

"He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, plain long-sleeved white t-shirt, jeans rolled up at the bottom and brown boots.

"While our enquiries and searches are currently centred in and around Ripon, he does have family and friends in the Topcliffe, Northallerton and Scruton areas."

Any sightings of Dan should be reported immediately to the police on 999.

Information that could assist the missing person inquiry should be reported on 101, option 4.

Please quote reference NYP-25062024-0294 when providing details.