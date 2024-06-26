I wonder if York’s ‘Magic Man’ Brian Hall, who’s running his first 10k race at 91, has shown any aptitude for football?
Following England’s lacklustre efforts at Euro 2024, they could do with an injection of young blood...
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
