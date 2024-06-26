All anyone has to do to travel free is wear their uniform or medals, show a valid ID card or be wearing the MOD Veteran’s Badge.

First Bus staff who have previously served in the forces are also being encouraged to wear associated military dress while driving in service.

First Bus says it has strong links to the Armed Forces with a number of employees at its James Street depot having served in the military.

In the month that the country marked the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, Armed Forces Day is a chance to show support for those who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans, and cadets.

John Roxburgh, Head of Operations for First Bus in North Yorkshire, said: ”This is an important occasion for many people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in military service.

“We have many veterans working for First Bus across our business and we’re very proud of their efforts and sacrifice. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to them, as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms our country.”