THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire this morning.
North Yorkshire Police say there are currently diversions in place on the A165 between Filey and Bridlington following a serious crash involving a car and a motorbike at around 11.20pm yesterday (June 25) near the Dotterel roundabout in the Reighton area.
More to follow.
