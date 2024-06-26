The county’s police say they there have been two 2 in 1 burglaries in two Selby villages in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 25).

A ‘2 in 1’ burglary is where a criminal breaks into a home specifically to remove car keys and steal a car and on this occasion a grey Skoda Octavia was stolen from Lilac Oval in Hillam, and a black Golf GTI was stolen from Greengage Link in Sherburn in Elmet.

A police spokesman said: “A full investigation is underway, but we’re now urging members of the public to remain vigilant and take simple steps to protect their home and property.

“The more difficult it is for a burglar to break into your home the less likely they are to bother.

“As part of our investigation into the two burglaries we’re appealing for any information, CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage, that may have captured something.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email Mark.Cahill1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Cahill.”

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240112154 when passing on information.