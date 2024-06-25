The men were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

The force added that the men included a 52-year-old from London, a 43-year-old from Bolton, a 21-year-old from Manchester, and a 20-year-old from Chichester.

They remain in police custody and inquiries are ongoing.

A video has been released by protest group Youth Demand showing a young man entering the Prime Minister’s property.

In a press release, the group identified the man in the video as Oliver, 21, a student from Manchester.

Youth Demand describes itself as a campaign calling for an arms embargo on Israel, as well as for the Government to revoke all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021.

Earlier this year the Prime Minister condemned the group after it staged a demonstration outside the home of Labour leader Keir Starmer.

The demonstrators hung a banner outside Sir Keir’s house that read: “Starmer stop the killing” surrounded by red hand prints.