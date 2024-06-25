The Mothership Festival, held every year at Acomb Sports Club, is billed as a ‘community event that aims to bring together people of all ages for a day of fun, music and good times’.

There will be live music on the sports club’s cricket field near Acomb Green all day on Sunday (June 30) from 12 noon to 7.30pm.

The Supermodels, one of York’s best-known live bands, will be headlining. But other local acts will perform throughout the day – including the winners of Jorvik Radio’s battle of the bands, who will be the opening act.

Jon Stewart of The Supermodels gets the crowd going at the 2023 Mothership festival in Acomb (Image: Acomb Sports Club)

The Mothership’s not just about the music, though: there will be activities for children, including sports, inflatable and face painting, as well as a range of stalls.

If you haven’t got a ticket, be warned, however – the event is sold out.

Mothership Festival organiser and Sports Club chairman Dave Sykes said: “Our festival is now firmly established as one of the biggest days out locally – 2,500 people will be in attendance.

“Every year we strive to provide a great day for the community, young and old alike. “What makes us fairly unique is that we allow people to bring their own food and drink to the festival, which really helps to keep the costs down for families.

“We also support a number of local charities who will be running stalls at the event.”

A street entertainer amongst the crowds at the 2023 Mothership festival at Acomb Sports Club (Image: Acomb Sports Club)

All the money raised from ticket sales will be reinvested in the sports club – for maintaining the sports field and equipment, running the clubhouse, and providing opportunities for children - both boys and girls- to play cricket.

“I’d like to particularly thank all our neighbours for their support and understanding during the event,” Dave said.

“The continued success of the festival is critical to the long term financial health of Acomb Sports Club.”