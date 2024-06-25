A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has been closed after a four-car crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from both Malton and York are currently at the scene of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A64, just outside Malton.

A spokesperson said: "All persons are accounted for and crews are in the process of making the scene safe."

Traffic is reportedly being diverted via Castle Howard with the road closed from Musley Bank to just after Cranbeck village

More to follow.