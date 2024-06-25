Temperatures reached 26 degrees Celsius today (June 25), with the Met Office warning of similar heat throughout the week.

Highs of 25 degrees are expected on Tuesday, June 26, with 22 degrees expected to be the maximum on Wednesday, June 27.

The weather is expected to cool down for the remainder of the week, with the Met Office forecasting a low of 18 degrees on Friday.

The Met Office said that most of the country will experience its hottest day on Wednesday.

However, parts of the north and north east will likely see a cloudier start with some light rain or drizzle in places helping to subdue temperatures there.

Mark Sidaway is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and said: "Although we are expecting to see some very warm temperatures this week, it may not be the wall-to-wall sunshine and blue skies people are expecting as there is likely to be some cloud around in places.

"Although we are looking to enjoy some nice warm temperatures, the weather this week does not look particularly exceptional or extreme."

The Met Office's threshold for a heatwave in North Yorkshire is a high of 25 degrees Celsius over three consecutive days.