Two vehicles crashed in York, with police officers and firefighters called to the scene.
Emergency services were called to the incident near Heworth Green at about 7.25am today (Tuesday, June 25).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said one vehicle crashed into another which was stationary.
“On arrival, crews found no persons trapped,” they said.
“Crews provided scene safety until incident was handed over to police.”
