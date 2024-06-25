At the Odyssey Video Games Festival at the Crown Hotel on July 6-7, the pair will launch the Collectors Card Treasure Hunt.

The new festival will bring the world of video games to Harrogate featuring modern games including Fortnite, F1 2024 and Street Fighter 6, retro gaming, live entertainment, live Q&A sessions with industry professionals, exclusive merchandise and much more.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “The team at Odyssey Video Games Festival have worked very hard to bring this fantastic event to Harrogate, set to be brilliant for visitors and residents alike!

“If you’re passionate about the world of video games you don’t want to miss out.

“But, before it kicks off next month, be sure to join in with the Treasure Hunt, featuring collectible cards created by local school children!”

The treasure hunt’s storyline follows the mischievous character ‘Hydrobyte’ - who has escaped from the Digital World and is intent on stealing Harrogate’s famous spa water.

Pupils from Bilton Grange School have created seven heroic characters, all of which feature along the trail from Friday June 28 to Saturday July 7.

In total, there will be eight collectible cards hidden across various locations in Harrogate town centre. Each card features one of the brave heroes or clues to help track down Hydrobyte. Collect all the cards for free and join in the effort to protect Harrogate’s spa water.

The special edition collector cards will be available to find in locations from Friday, June 28th to Sunday, July 7th.

Stay tuned to Harrogate BID and Odyssey Video Games Festival social media channels for hints and updates.

To find out more about the new video games festival, visit the website at: Odyssey Gaming Festival