Four fire crews and an aerial ladder platform rushed to the scene in Eastborough, Scarborough, at about 12.10pm today (Tuesday, June 25).

The shop owner had isolated electrics and applied a fire blanket to suffocate the blaze before the crews arrived, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “One team of firefighters entered the building wearing breathing apparatus to start attacking the fire and isolate gas whilst other teams entered neighbouring properties attached to building encase of fire spread and smoke logging.

“All persons were accounted for and a total of six breathing apparatus wearers and three hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

“A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear residual smoke from inside the premises after the fire was extinguished.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, they said, adding: “Crews will revisit the premises at a later date to complete a post incident engagement.”