A NORTH Yorkshire farm shop and café are celebrating a national award.
Pickering's Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café won the hospitality, hotel and leisure award at the 14th National Family Business of the Year Awards on June 19.
Cedarbarn co-founder Mandy Avison said: "We have the best team at Cedarbarn, and this award is for them - every single one of our team of 50 deserves this recognition.
“I couldn't be prouder."
Mandy Avison and Karl Avison were presented with their award at a ceremony at The Royal College of Physicians in London.
The business in Thornton Road was also awarded Highly Commended in the Retail award.
Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small pick-your-own strawberries operation from a caravan in 1995 and now is a farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.
