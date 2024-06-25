At around 5.22pm on Thursday, May 6, perfume was stolen from the Jo Malone shop in Stonegate.

North Yorkshire Police is now seeking the identities of the two men in the CCTV images, as they believe they will have information that could help their investigation.

The force said that one of the suspects ran away and the other left on a bike.

Those who can help are asked to email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240099940 when passing on information.