The incident happened at Cots to Tots in Haxby Shopping Centre in The Village, Haxby, on May 18.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’ve issued CCTV still images of three women we need to speak to.

“We’re asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise any of the women in the images.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email retailcctvreturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240088595 when passing on information.