Laura Edwards was just eight years old when the devastating fire gutted the cathedral’s South Transept.

She read about the blaze through press clippings sent to her by her York-based grandparents and was fascinated by the story.

BBC children’s TV show Blue Peter ran a competition to design a boss for the new Minster roof after the fire – thought to have been caused by a lightning strike – with the winning design being made by master craftspeople working on the restoration.

Laura, who now lives in York and works for LNER, entered a design, inspired by the Minster’s Rose window which narrowly survived the fire.

And, to her surprise, the design was chosen.

“It was an amazing experience to be a part of and my family and I were completely taken aback when we learnt my design had been selected out of over 32,000 entries,” Laura recalled.

Laura Edwards as a child with her boss at York Minster, inspired by the Minster's Rose window which narrowly survived the 1984 blaze (Image: LNER)

“It was all quite a secretive process. We were invited by telegram to visit the Blue Peter studios to discuss my design, but when we arrived it was obvious that we were part of the final selection.”

Laura has kept an album of special memories detailing her involvement in the restoration of the building, with pictures showing her hundreds of feet up in the Minster roof watching her design being fitted into place.

Her album also includes letters from Blue Peter producer Biddy Baxter and her cherished Blue Peter badge.

'I consider myself very lucky to still be involved with this great building'





Laura’s relationship with the Minster continues to this day with her involvement in the commemorative exhibition – Out of the Ashes, opening on Thursday (June 27) – marking 40 years since the fire.

She will also be attending a special remembrance service on Tuesday, July 9, where her boss design will feature on a special commemorative badge.

“I consider myself very lucky to still be involved with this great building, and to have played a small part alongside the amazingly talented craftspeople who brought the Minster back to life,” Laura said.

“It’s also lovely to think that I work for a train operator who brings thousands of people to York every year, many of whom visit the Minster and learn about its history.”

Rosalind Kelly, marketing manager at York Minster, said 2024 is “an incredibly important” year for the Minster as it remembers the fire and “gives thanks” to those who have helped restore the building.

“It’s lovely that Laura and others involved in the rebuilding of this magnificent but fragile cathedral are joining us. They share a very special relationship with the Minster, both with its history and its future,” she said.