YFB HQ in Tower Street, York, was named a finalist after readers have nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their Best Barber or Hairdresser 2024 by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 24 and July 6, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

YFB HQ, Tower Street (Image: YFB)

YFB HQ spoke with The Press after receiving the news of the nomination.

Owner John David said: "From someone who has been in the barbering industry for six years and opening my own shop for just over a year, getting nominated for this award was quite unexpected as I started receiving screenshots from my clients of them voting YFB HQ/YourFilipinoBarber.

"Sometimes I get lost within the work-life balance and being nominated by my clients who believe in the true value and vision of the YFB HQ is very heart warming and makes me remember why I started this vision from the first place.

"While I take immense pride in my precision and ability to deliver the exact style they want, what truly sets me apart is my dedication to building a community.

"It's not just about the cut, it's about the experience."

John went on to put forward his case to be named the winner in the competition.

"In the industry of barbering, where artistry and community join, I believe I’m the most deserving candidate for the award.

Inside YFB HQ (Image: YFB)

"My journey has been about the dedication to cultivating a place where individuals of diverse cultural backgrounds can experience both being at ease and empowered.

"Through every trim, I want my clients feeling not only physically groomed but also build their confidence. It’s the commitment to the genuine experience that sets me apart from other barbers.



"Should I have the honour of receiving this award, it would open an opportunity to inspire the next generation of barbers.

"The York Press' exposure and reach would amplify the impact of YFB HQ, as a platform dedicated to supporting the growth and development of upcoming new barbers wanting to strive in this industry.

"We are currently a full team at YFB HQ with 3 other young barbers who are building through the network I have built on social media and word of mouth.

"I have the greatest privilege to be working alongside these young barbers as we help each other grow - which I believe all barbershops should be."