York Business School at York St John University and The York Press, are once again producing the Top 100 local Businesses.

With detailed analysis of each business and insightful editorial and business profiles, the list showcases the city’s most significant businesses and celebrates the contribution they make to the city’s economy.

This event will bring the leaders of these businesses together with city leaders and leading business support organisations to launch the 6th publication of the list and carry out the official awards. The full report will be available as a supplement in the York Press with a glossy version available thereafter.

The event takes place at Temple Hall, York St John University on Thursday from 8am to 10a. The will be networking, presentations and breakfast.

York Press sales director Steve Low confirmed: “The annual report that delves into the accounts of all businesses based in the local area and lodge their accounts with companies house have been benchmarked by the University to find those top of the business tree.”

To register for a free place, go to: “ but you must register by 10am on Wednesday June 26.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-top-100-businesses-2024-tickets-914422651767?aff=Internal