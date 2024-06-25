Louise Chambers worked as a finance manager for a group of Knaresborough-based companies from March 2021 to November 2022, when she was dismissed, North Yorkshire Police said.

A review found fraudulent payments from company accounts to accounts linked to Chambers, including a current account, a credit card and a council tax account.

Chambers, 41, from Thirsk, was arrested and interviewed after North Yorkshire launched a criminal investigation.

The police investigation identified fraudulent transactions totalling more than £34,000.

Further discrepancies were discovered in the accounts in relation to an invoice discounting facility which saw the company having to pay back over £300,000 due to Chambers’ actions, a police spokesperson said.

Chambers was charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position. She pleaded guilty at York Crown Court in May 2024. On Tuesday (June 25) at the same court she was jailed for a total of three years and one month.

After the hearing, DC Amy Webster Gonzalez, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “Chambers’ crimes caused significant financial damage to a local business with a good reputation, risked the livelihoods of other staff members, and put significant financial and emotional strain on company directors.

“She abused her position for her own selfish gain. But her dishonesty was uncovered, and the investigation has ensured she has now faced justice for her actions.”