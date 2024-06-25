North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after an incident in Hemingbrough, on Monday, June 24.

The force said that at around 8.15pm, two girls were shot at with a "BB gun-type weapon" from a passing red car.

They added that it happened in School Lane at the junction with St Mary's Avenue.

A police spokesperson said: "Luckily, no injuries were caused.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and front seat passenger of the red car.

"We also urge residents to review their CCTV, doorbell cameras and vehicle dashcams around the time of the offence to help identify the suspects."

Those who can help are asked to email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask Bill Davies or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240112054 when passing on information.