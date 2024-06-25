Police were called in today (Tuesday) to assist with public safety following a fire at premises in Scarborough.
A spokesperson said: "Just after 12:10 today, (Tuesday) we were called by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (NYF&R) to assist with public safety following a report of a premise on fire on Eastborough, Scarborough.
"Officers attended to assist with an evacuation of the area, and to assist with road closures.
"NYF&R have made the premise safe and the roads have no been re-opened. Thank you for your understanding and patience."
