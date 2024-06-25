Fifteen of the most high-powered and high-value supercars roared their way into Harrogate town centre on Saturday as part of a unique automotive display organised in conjunction with the Veteran Car Tour of Yorkshire 2024.

While a series of pre-war vintage favourites were displayed on Montpellier Hill and Parliament Street, the modern luxury, super and hypercar powerhouses – organised by Apollo Capital – were lined up on the red carpet outside The Yorkshire Hotel.

Petrolheads of all ages were left in awe as the cars, with a combined value of circa £20m, included a Rolls Royce Ghost 1, McLaren Senna, a Porsche 911 GT3RS, 750S McLaren and a Rolls-Royce Spectre.

The vintage cars harked back to the Victorian age and featured a pedal-operated 1885 Rudge Quadricycle and an 1888 Truchetet Steam Car that was coal-fired.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo Capital is a major UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hypercars.

The Harrogate-based operation says it has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors.

(Image: pic supplied)

Apollo Capital CEO Andy King, said: “Saturday was a fantastic day for all involved and we would like to thank the owners, the organisers of the Veteran Car Tour, and the Harrogate public for making it such a special occasion.

“Apollo Capital has been involved in two Harrogate supercar events this year and both have been hugely popular with large crowds of car fans turning up to see the vehicles. Our next local event is on Hornbeam Park at our HQ on July 14th with Leeds Supercar Meet in aid of the Leeds Mind charity.”