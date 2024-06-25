York-based property developer Helmsley Group, who owns the three-storey Gateway Two building in Holgate Business Park, led the project, with development work delivered by Artium Construction.

The 14,472 sq ft former office block has been transformed into 35 modern one-bedroom apartments, offering both permanent and rental accommodation.

Gateway Two, located on Holgate Park Drive, just off the A59, offers secure bicycle storage and is within walking distance of the city centre and railway station.

Each apartment features open plan living with an integrated kitchen, contemporary bathroom, air source heat pump and large windows.

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, said: “Helmsley Group has an enviable reputation for completing change of use projects of this type alongside delivering affordable residential accommodation for people in York and beyond.

(Image: pic supplied)

“With a scarcity of residential space across York, we are already seeing demand from residential buyers and buy to let investors at Gateway Two. The development is ideally placed to provide a much needed offering to the city and its residents, and will bring a host of benefits to the local economy.”

Garry Shaw, director at Artium Construction, added: “The valuable repurposing of office space to residential, particularly in key city locations such as York where suitable accommodation is at a premium, is a priority for Artium Construction and we were delighted to join Helmsley Group on this project.

“Gateway Two further evidences how our expertise and experience can have a transformative impact on the built environment and with an established and healthy project pipeline, we are confident of delivering continued excellence for our client partners, including Helmsley Group.”

Partners on the project include Walker Dsp Architects, Ousebank Consultancy, Gallagher Planning, WA Consulting Engineers, HG Consulting Engineers, RDS Safety Management, LHL Group and Cook Brown.