Shany Hagan, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, has been selected to represent the country by having her work showcased on a billboard in central Milan later this year.

Her international show comes as part of the ‘Expo Metro’ exhibition, which seeks to make art more accessible around the world and has previously held exhibitions in various countries, such as the Netherlands, United States, France, and Spain.

Their Milan show is predicted to reach 850,000 people.

As The Press reported last year, Shany was contacted by comic actor Ricky Tomlinson, best known for his role as Jim in The Royal Family, who commissioned her to create the painting of beloved former Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp as a way to raise money for the homeless in both York and Liverpool.

At the time, she said: "Ricky is a good friend he reached out to me asking if I would help him.

"Gary Skyner is a stand-up comedian in Liverpool who came up with the idea. I didn’t hesitate when he said money is for the homeless, he then asked if I would paint Jurgen Klopp."

The image of Klopp, which will be signed and sold to raise money for charity (Image: Provided)

Shany's painting will be showcased in digital form on a billboard at the Basilica of San Carlo al Corso in Milan from October 26 to 27.

According to Expo Metro’s Facebook: “Our vision is that we transform the city into an open-air museum. Our mission is to make Art accessible to everyone in outdoor public spaces.”

After her piece has been exhibited in Milan, it will be autographed by Klopp himself before being auctioned off to raise money for homelessness charities.