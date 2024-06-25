The popular event at the Great Yorkshire Showground runs from Tuesday June 9 until Friday July 12.

Tickets for both Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 July are close to selling out, so people are urged to book their’s today.

Tickets are only available to book in advance and will NOT be available to purchase on the gate.

READ MORE:

In 2021, the organisers, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society mad the event advance ticket sales only.

Visitor numbers have been capped at 35,000 a day.

Last year, the 2023 Great Yorkshire Show sold out a week before the event.

Promised new attractions this year include the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference 2024 featuring around 100 farmers from countries including Kenya, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and America.

In the Main Ring, the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show will wow crowds every day as the stuntman from North Devon who raced at British Championship level, will be performing jumps, trick riding and doing multiple rolls.

Tickets for the 2024 show are priced: Adults £35, Children £13 and Families £86.

They can be found here.