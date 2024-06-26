The Autumn Leaves Palliative Care Suite has opened in Selby War Memorial Hospital.

Senior nursing leaders from the Trust were present at the opening and met volunteers who helped fund the suite.

John Insett was chosen to officially open the room.

He is the son of the late Margaret Insett, a volunteer in Selby who devoted 40 years of her life to fundraising for the hospital. He said that he was "honoured and emotional" to be chosen.

John added: "Unfortunately, mum passed away a few months ago and couldn’t see its completion, she worked so hard to make it happen, so I’m honoured to be here to represent mum.

"The hospital has been a big part of her life, her dad came here for treatment, and she always wanted to give something back.

"Even as a child I remember having to rally support with my mates for any event she helped at whether it was a coffee morning or a at a summer fete.

"One of my earliest memories is helping to count all the coins she brought back that we needed to bank."

The bags given out in the new palliative care suites (Image: York and Scarborough teaching hospitals)

Families can now stay overnight in the Autumn Room, they will also be given visitor tote bags with toiletries to help make their stays comfortable.

It is part of a wider initiative launched by the palliative and end-of-life care team at York and Scarborough hospitals to improve palliative care services.

On the opening of the room Lisa Noble, deputy sister of the end-of-life care team in Selby, said the idea could not have come together without the support of Friends of Selby Hospital, who she remarked were an essential part of the team on the ward.

"We are delighted to be able to introduce the Autumn Leaves suite at Selby Hospital for the relatives of some of our seriously ill patients.

READ NEXT:

"Death and dying is very difficult to deal with, but helping patients and those people important to them at their time of greatest need is hugely important to us.

"Our patients often worry about how their loved ones are coping, even when they are receiving treatment, and we hope providing holistic care for the people most important to them will bring our patients and their families great comfort.

"It has been wonderful to see all the Friends of Selby Hospital come together and especially for John whose mum dedicated a large part of her life to raising money for the hospital. A huge thanks to everyone involved in the project."

Tara Filby, deputy chief nurse for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This is yet another fantastic example of ways our staff focus on offering the best possible care to our patients and their loved ones.”