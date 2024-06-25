The team at Baileys Cafe and Tea Rooms in Museum Street has again received 5 stars from Scores on the Doors.

Read next:

Owners John and Carol Sammons opened the business more than quarter of a century ago, attracting a dedicated team, several of whom have worked with them since those early days.

John and Carol Sammons, who own the cafe, and Katie Sammons, pictured at Baileys Cafe & Tea Room in Museum Street (Image: Supplied)

“We try to keep things traditional with our menu and some of our staff have worked for us for over 20 years,” said the couple’s daughter Katie Sammons, who also works at the cafe.

“At Baileys we have a great team who keep our standards high with both food hygiene levels and customer service – we look after each other. Everyone is so loyal and so committed, we are a great group of friends and it means the work is not a chore.

“We have 14 key members of staff, but 25 in the team in total.

“We have got a girl who started working with us as a teenager and she’s still here 25 years later. Lisa Blackburn is our café manager and her colleague, Samantha Pullman both do a fantastic job and both have been with us for more than 20 years. We also have my son, 15-year-old Henry Sammons as a pot washer.”

Katie Sammons with the new rating (Image: Supplied)

The Food Standards Agency gave Baileys a clean bill of health in all areas rating them ‘good’ across the board for everything from hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage to management of food safety.

“We have stuck to the same menu for many many years and tweaked it just a little bit as we have people coming in who love the fact that they can get what they want and it never changes,” said Katie.

Drinks from the menu at Baileys (Image: Supplied)

She said:“We have been really lucky because a lot of places don’t survive. We managed to come out of the other side of lockdown intact.

“Our location is also great for tourists as we are between the railway station and the Minster.”

Baileys is open from Monday to Saturday, from 8.30am to 6pm, and Sunday, 9am to 6pm.

Staff from Baileys Cafe & Tea Room in Museum Street (Image: Supplied)