The new tenants of a longstanding vacant shop in York has been revealed.
The former home of Sugarize, in Coney Street, has stood empty since closing on September 10 last year.
Once hailed as a "world first" - the digital sweet shop spent just five months in business.
However, a nearby business in York has confirmed that they will be calling the empty store at 12A Coney Street home.
The menswear store Lambretta, which currently sits at the corners of High Ousegate and Spurriergate confirmed that they will be moving into 12A Coney Street.
Lambretta's owners confirmed to The Press that they will be opening the new site within the "next couple of weeks".
Their High Ousegate shop was first opened in 2016. It was recently closed in preparation for their move to Coney Street.
