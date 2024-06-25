M&S opened at the £10 million St Michael’s Park in 2020 and is looking to taking over one or more of the neighbouring three units, which have remained empty ever since.

German discount operator Lidl received planning approval in September to take over the three units, but pulled out of the scheme, due to its contractor with the developer running out due to delays.

The latest moves by M&S are revealed in planning documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

A letter submitted by agent Savills speaks of the “upsizing of the existing M&S operation at the retail park”.

It added the plans would need eight extra parent and child parking spaces, as well as two new trolley bays.

The planning application also wanted approval for eight extra EV parking spaces and a new substation

An M&S spokesperson told the Press: “We are looking into the possibility of expanding the store. However, given we are in the early stages of that process, we are not yet able to share any further information.”