The trail will be available for visitors to experience from July 1 to showcase the world-class films and TV series that have featured the heritage railway as an incredible location.

The new film trail will be a permanent addition to the NYMR experience for movie buffs and rail enthusiasts alike to visit places where some of the most famous blockbusters in cinematic history were filmed. The film trail features a map highlighting the locations that can be spotted on the big screen and guiding visitors to those spots at the attraction. The map can be collected by visitors from the Booking Offices, or can be downloaded from the website before visiting.

Over the years, the NYMR has been an iconic backdrop in blockbuster films including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as the setting for Hogsmeade Station, as well as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mission:Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Dad’s Army, and Downton Abbey. Goathland Station was also used as a filming location for Heartbeat, the series where it was transformed into Aidensfield Station.

Macey Palmer, Learning and Interpretation Officer at NYMR, said, “We've got lots of free hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy this summer. If you love film and TV then our brand-new film trail - Lights, Camera, Traction - is for you to explore for the whole school holidays and beyond. Over summer, you can join in with archaeology activities, test your spy skills and meet awesome birds of prey at our drop in activities. There's definitely something for the whole family.”

During the summer holidays alongside the launch of the trail, free weekly themed activities on Mondays at Pickering Station and Fridays at Goathland Station will be available for families to immerse themselves in including:

• Wonderful Wizards - children can create their own movie magic by making wands and hats.

• Awesome Archaeology - aspiring explorers can create their own powerful dial artefact.

• Curious Creatures - get up close and personal with animals and a Birds of Prey display.

• Super Spies - children will put their skills to the test, make a disguise and get involved in a code cracking activity.

Adult All Day, All Line Rover Tickets are £49.50, and offer 12 months of return travel for free. Kids (aged 0-15) travel free in 2024. To book tickets to visit the NYMR and to find out more about the trail, visit www.nymr.co.uk/film-trail