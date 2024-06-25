Hats off in admiration to our ‘magic man’ Brian Hall who, at 91, is running his first 10k race (The Press, June 24).
It just goes to show that we OAPs shouldn’t yet be written off as past-it pensioners!
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Hats off in admiration to our ‘magic man’ Brian Hall who, at 91, is running his first 10k race (The Press, June 24).
It just goes to show that we OAPs shouldn’t yet be written off as past-it pensioners!
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here