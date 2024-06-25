It means the bus depot now operates its fleet only using electric charging and becomes the first in Yorkshire to do so.

First York has relied on diesel fuel for almost a century after it was established in 1932. The bus operator moved to its current James Street depot site over 30 years ago and installed the fuel tank.

Weighing 10 tonnes and the size of a typical Portakabin, the tank held 44,000 litres of fuel which would last the depot seven days and so diesel deliveries were made twice a week to maintain levels.

Kayleigh Ingham, Commercial Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We’re making history with the removal of our diesel refuelling tank. This is now the first bus depot in Yorkshire to operate its fleet entirely using electric charging.

“We are leading a greener transport revolution in York and the wider region.”

First York now has a fleet of 86 zero emission buses saving close to 5,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Removing the fuel tank is the latest step in a £23m transformation of the depot achieved with a £13m investment by First Bus and government co-funding of £10.2m secured by City of York Council.

Kayleigh added: “This depot is at the forefront of First Bus’s strategy to have a zero emission fleet nationally by 2035.

“EVs can attract more people to consider bus travel by realising the real impact this has in creating cleaner air and enjoying a much smoother, quieter ride.”