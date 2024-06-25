Sarah Pretty and Seb Geczy won the ‘Race to the Altar’ competition, the final of which took place on Saturday, June 22.

In a thrilling conclusion, the couple were dropped off outside Selby Abbey, along with other finalists Jenny McCartney and Greg Dunn, with no mobile phone and just a small amount of cash.

The challenge was to get to York Minster, and then to York Pavilion Hotel in Main Street, Fulford, as fast as possible using at least three different modes of transport, but with time penalties for using the cash or spending more than 20 minutes on any form of transport.

Between them, the two couples borrowed bikes from children and from a staff member at a York restaurant, they rode a mobility scooter, took a train, managed to grab a free taxi – and did a lot of running!

In the end just a few minutes separated the couples, with Sarah and Seb taking just under two hours to arrive at the altar.

Sarah said: “We are so happy, but we do feel for the other couples, especially Jenny and Greg.

“We’ve made some amazing friends along the way.

“Every couple taking part was just so nice and the whole experience has been great fun.”

The winning couple’s prize package includes a reception for 80 guests, red carpet welcome, disco and DJ, an overnight stay in the honeymoon suite, and full use of the wedding ceremony and function rooms at York Pavilion Hotel.

The competition was run by YO1 Radio and York Pavilion Hotel.

Petunia Freedman, events and wedding manager at the hotel, said: ““I’m still buzzing from the weekend.

“It’s been an amazing journey, and it was so lovely to see Sarah and Seb so excited.

“It really is a dream come true for them and we can’t wait to start planning the day.”